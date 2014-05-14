REFILE-Carlyle hires Rothschild for possible Integrated Dental Holdings exit - sources

(Adds 1 at bottom of pound sterling price range)

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity group Carlyle has appointed Rothschild to explore exit options for Integrated Dental Holdings (IDH), two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, in a deal which one said could be worth 1-1.5 billion pounds ($1.7-2.5 billion).

IDH, Europe’s largest corporate dental company, was bought by Carlyle in May 2011 for a reported 450 million pounds. Rothschild has been appointed to look at options that could include a sale or a listing, one of the sources said, cautioning that discussions were still in their early stages. (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)