Carlyle buys majority stake in Indian publishing services firm
December 9, 2014 / 8:01 AM / 3 years ago

Carlyle buys majority stake in Indian publishing services firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Private-equity firm Carlyle Group LP said it bought a majority stake in India’s Newgen KnowledgeWorks, a provider of publishing and technical services, for $32.8 million.

Carlyle acquired a 54.8 percent stake in the Chennai-based company through First Carlyle Ventures III, an investment fund advised by the Carlyle Group, the U.S. firm said on Tuesday.

Carlyle, which manages $203 billion globally, bought shares from Franklin Templeton Private Equity, Aureos South Asia Fund and ePlanet Capital, it said in a statement.

Carlyle had earlier invested in Newgen in 2004 and exited in 2011.

Newgen KnowledgeWorks caters to companies in the United States, UK and Europe. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
