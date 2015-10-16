FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Carlyle names Sunil Kaul head of Southeast Asia's buyout advisory team
#Financials
October 16, 2015

MOVES-Carlyle names Sunil Kaul head of Southeast Asia's buyout advisory team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP said on Friday it named Sunil Kaul to a newly created role of head of Southeast Asia for its buyout advisory team in Asia, betting on the fast-growing region.

Singapore-based Kaul was previously a banker with Citigroup Inc in Japan before he joined Carlyle in 2008, the company said in a statement. He was most recently a member of the team of eight people focusing on Southeast Asia for Carlyle. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
