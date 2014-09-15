FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Carlyle hires Michael Hart from BlackRock Solutions
#Market News
September 15, 2014 / 2:56 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Carlyle hires Michael Hart from BlackRock Solutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group LP said it appointed Michael Hart as managing director and president of Carlyle GMS Finance Inc and NF Investment Corp.

Carlyle GMS Finance is a business development company launched last year to lend to midsize U.S. companies. NF Investment is an affiliated investment company of Carlyle.

Hart joins from BlackRock Solutions, a unit of giant fund manager BlackRock.

He was a managing director and co-head of the U.S. advisory practice within the financial markets advisory group at BlackRock Solutions.

Hart has also worked at Morgan Stanley as co-chairman of the capital commitment committee.

Carlyle said Hart, based in New York, began his duties this month.

