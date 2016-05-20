Carlyle Group's credit executive Petrick to leave firm

May 20 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group LP said on Friday that Mitch Petrick, who leads its credit investment business, is stepping down from the firm.

Kewsong Lee will replace Petrick and also maintain his current role as deputy chief for private equity at the Washington D.C.-based alternative asset manager. Lee joined Carlyle from Warburg Pincus LLC in 2013 where he oversaw the firm’s capital markets operations, including leveraged finance.

Petrick, who joined Carlyle in 2010 after a 20-year career at Morgan Stanley, will form his own investment management company. He will also become a senior adviser to Carlyle.

The business that Petrick oversaw, known as global market strategies, has over $34 billion of assets under management. It manages structured credit, hedge funds and carry and financing funds.

Carlyle’s credit business is less than half the size that of Blackstone Group LP, which has $79 billion in assets under management.

Carlyle also said that Glenn Youngkin, the firm’s president and chief operating officer, will also supervise the energy and natural resources group. Ken Hersh will become deputy chief investment officer for energy and natural resources. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)