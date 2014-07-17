FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carlyle exits India's Repco Home Finance; raises $78 mln
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 17, 2014 / 1:11 PM / 3 years ago

Carlyle exits India's Repco Home Finance; raises $78 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 17 (Reuters) - The Carlyle Group LP raised about $78 million by selling its entire holding in India’s Repco Home Finance Ltd, exchange data showed, making a near nine-fold return on its six-year old investment.

The U.S. private equity giant sold 11 million shares in the company at 427.50 rupees a share, NSE bulk deal data showed.

United States-based global investment management firms GMO, DSP Blackrock and Nomura India were among the buyers, data showed.

Others who bought Carlyle’s stake include Jupiter India Fund, managed by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, a UK-based investment advisory and hedge fund firm, Smallcap World Fund, which is managed by Capital Research and Management, and FT India Prima Fund.

Carlyle invested $27.7 million in Repco in January 2008 from its Asia growth fund.

The U.S. fund, which manages about $199 billion globally, made a partial exit from the company in its initial public offering last year.

An external spokesman for Carlyle declined to comment. ($1 = 60.1800 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Indulal PM and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.