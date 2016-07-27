FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carlyle's second-quarter earnings beat estimates
July 27, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

Carlyle's second-quarter earnings beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle Group L.P. posted higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday, in line with its peers, as a firmer global financial market bolstered investment returns.

Carlyle said it had earned economic net income, a key metric for U.S. private equity firms that accounts for unrealized gains or losses in investments, of $115.1 million after taxes, or 35 cents per share, in the second quarter. Analysts on average had expected 31 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

