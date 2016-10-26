Buyout firm Carlyle misses forecasts in Q3 earnings

NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle Group L.P. reported lower-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, after some of its investments failed to beat gains in the broader U.S. stock market and despite a strong rebound in oil prices.

Carlyle said it had earned economic net income -- a key metric for U.S. private equity firms that accounts for unrealized gains or losses in investments -- of $69.7 million after taxes.

That translated to earnings of 21 cents per share in the quarter. Analysts on average had expected 33 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing)