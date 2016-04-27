FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carlyle first-quarter earnings beat forecasts
April 27, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

Carlyle first-quarter earnings beat forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 27 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Wednesday as gains in its buyout and real estate investments offset losses in other areas including the energy market.

Carlyle earned an economic net income (ENI) of $89 million before taxes, down 68 percent compared with a year earlier but still beating market expectations.

That translated into 18 cents of ENI per share after taxes, compared with analyst forecasts for 12 cents per share.

ENI is a crucial performance measure for U.S. private equity firms as it accounts for unrealized gains or losses in investments.

Known for multi-billion-dollar corporate takeovers that were all the rage before the 2008 global financial crisis, the U.S. private equity industry has had a slow start this year as investor aversion to risk reduced financing for buyouts.

Reporting by Koh Gui Qing Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
