FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carlyle, Fountainvest exit $1.9 bln bid for Shanda Games
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 3, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

Carlyle, Fountainvest exit $1.9 bln bid for Shanda Games

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Private equity firms Carlyle Group and Fountainvest Partners have pulled out of a consortium backing a $1.9 billion bid to buy U.S. listed online games developer Shanda Games Ltd, Shanda said on Sept. 3.

China online game developer Perfect World Co Ltd and China-focused private equity firm Primavera Capital have also exited the consortium, the company said.

The defections raise doubts over the future of an up to $850 million leveraged buyout loan which was being raised from banks to back the buyout.

Shanda Interactive Entertainment Ltd and an affiliate of Primavera, which together held 76.2 percent of Shanda, in January had offered $6.90 per American depositary share to buy the company, valuing it at $1.9 billion.

Rival Giant Interactive Group Inc had received a go-private offer in November from Chairman Yuzhu Shi and an affiliate of Baring Private Equity Asia, valuing the company at about $2.8 billion.

Fountainvest joined the Shanda consortium in April, while Carlyle joined in May.

Shanda said in its statement that an affiliate of Orient Securities Co Ltd, an affiliate of Haitong Securities Co Ltd and Ningxia Zhongyincashmere International Group Co Ltd have joined the consortium as new members. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.