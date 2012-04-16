Buyout firm Carlyle seeks $762.5 mln in IPO-source

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP is seeking to raise between $701.5 million and $762.5 million by selling about 11 percent of itself in its initial public offering (IPO) in early May, a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

Carlyle is expected to file an IPO registration document on Monday stating it is looking to sell 30.5 million units at between $23 and $25 per unit, the source said. The greenshoe option includes 4.5 million more units, the source added.

Carlyle declined to comment.