FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carlyle closes $510 mln collateralized loan obligation
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 28, 2012 / 1:20 PM / in 6 years

Carlyle closes $510 mln collateralized loan obligation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle Group said it closed a $510 million collateralized loan obligation, its second new-issue in less than a year.

Collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) are structured investment products that are backed by risky, high-yield debt, and are sold to investors as bonds.

The new CLO has a reinvestment period of four years, the firm said in a statement.

Carlyle’s last new-issue CLO fund closed in July 2011 at $507 million.

Earlier the month, the firm, which has filed for an IPO, had reported a 152 percent year-on-year jump in distributable earnings in 2011.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.