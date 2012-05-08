FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carlyle names public market investor relations head
May 8, 2012 / 12:11 PM / 5 years ago

Carlyle names public market investor relations head

May 8 (Reuters) - The Carlyle Group said Daniel Harris, a former senior research analyst at Goldman Sachs, joined the company as Managing Director and head of public market investor relations, a week after the firm’s market debut.

Harris is based in New York and will work with CFO Adena Friedman in his new position, the company said in a statement.

The private equity firm, which raised $671 million in a muted initial public offering, has not seen much stock movement in its first week as a public company.

