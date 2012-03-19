FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carlyle hires European head of financial services group
March 19, 2012

Carlyle hires European head of financial services group

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - U.S.-based private equity firm Carlyle Group has hired Alexander Pietruska as the European head of its Financial Services Group as it looks to grow its activities in the region, it said on Monday.

Pietruska will be based in London and begin his role as Managing Director and European Head of Global Financial Services Partners (GFSP) in early April, the company said.

He joins from Lloyds Banking Group, where he was Director of Group Strategy and Corporate Development, and will report to Olivier Sarkozy, head of the global financial services team.

“We expect Alexander’s wealth of experience will enable us to expand the GFSP platform in the Europe, Middle East & Africa region,” Sarkozy said in a statement.

The Carlyle Global Financial Services Group, established in 2007, invests in management buyouts, growth capital opportunities and strategic minority investments in the sector.

Its current investments include BankUnited, Boston Private, Bank of Butterfield and OzForex, the company said.

The Carlyle Group, which has $147 billion of assets under management, has filed for an initial public offering in the U.S.

