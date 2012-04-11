FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carlyle, Sequoia in talks with India's JSM for stake-sources
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 11, 2012 / 7:22 AM / 6 years ago

Carlyle, Sequoia in talks with India's JSM for stake-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI/BANGALORE, April 11 (Reuters) - Private-equity funds including Carlyle Group and Sequoia Capital are in separate talks to invest about $40 million to $50 million in JSM Corp, which operates the Indian franchises for brands like Hard Rock Cafe and California Pizza Kitchen, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Premji Invest, the venture capital arm of Indian software services exporter Wipro, and New Silk Route, an Asia-focused private-equity firm, are also in talks to buy a “significant minority holding” in the company, said the sources, who declined to be named as the discussions are not yet public.

JSM Corp is looking to raise capital to expand its networks and operations, the two sources said. The company did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Sequoia and New Silk Route declined to comment, while Premji Invest and Carlyle did not respond to emails seeking comment.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.