Pamplona Capital in talks to buy Medical Park majority-source

ISTANBUL, April 22 (Reuters) - London-based private equity fund Pamplona Capital Management is in talks to buy a majority stake in Turkish hospitals group Medical Park, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.

U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group acquired a 40 percent stake in Medical Park in 2009 for an undisclosed amount alongside businessmen Muharrem Usta and Haydar Sancak, who each own 30 percent. The hospital group’s chairman said in December a planned stake sale may be completed in the first half of 2013. Carlyle declined comment.