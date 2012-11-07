FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carlyle Group raises $1.1 bln for middle market deals
November 7, 2012 / 4:40 PM / in 5 years

Carlyle Group raises $1.1 bln for middle market deals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP said it has raised $1.1 billion for its middle-market investment fund, which looks to invest about $25 million to $150 million of equity capital per deal.

The fundraising effort surpassed Carlyle’s goal for its Carlyle Equity Opportunity Fund, which had originally been $1 billion, the firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

Carlyle Equity Opportunity has already invested more than 20 percent of the fund in four middle-market deals, including a stake in Carlyle’s joint venture with Sunoco Inc to run the largest U.S. East Coast refinery, a 330,000 barrel per day plant in Philadelphia, Pa.

It has also made investments in a aerospace-component manufacturer, a provider of educational student travel programs, and a collision repair company.

Many private equity firms and investment banks have recently beefed up their focus on middle market deals as larger deals have slowed.

“We see incredible opportunities in this large and under-served market,” Rodney Cohen, co-head of Carlyle’s U.S. middle market investment team, said in the statement.

