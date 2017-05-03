BRIEF-TSR receives offer to acquire outstanding shares of TSR common stock
* TSR receives offer to acquire outstanding shares of TSR common stock
NEW YORK May 3 Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP posted first quarter earnings that handily beat expectations on Wednesday, in line with its peers, after a buoyant stock market lifted investment returns across the industry.
Carlyle earned an economic net income (ENI) of $364.6 million after taxes, more than six times what it earned a year earlier. That translated into $1.09 of ENI per share after taxes, well above analyst forecasts for 38 cents per share.
ENI is a crucial performance measure for U.S. private equity firms as it accounts for unrealized gains or losses in investments. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Stonepine Capital Management Llc reports 6.8 percent passive stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc as of May 9 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qA4bqN) Further company coverage:
