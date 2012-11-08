FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Carlyle's N. American buyout fund raises $3.7 bnn
November 8, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Carlyle's N. American buyout fund raises $3.7 bnn

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group LP in conference call with analysts and investors: * Co-CEO Rubenstein says expects final close this year for energy mezzanine fund, topping $1 billion in size * Co-CEO Rubenstein says on track to raise $10 billion for Carlyle Partners VI as scheduled * Co-CEO rubenstein says no Carlyle portfolio company experienced severe damage as a result of hurricane Sandy * Co-CEO rubenstein says sandy will not have any meaningful impact on Carlyle * Co-CEO rubenstein says does not expect fiscal cliff negotiations to affect private equity disproportionally * Co-CEO rubenstein says cannot say yet how any U.S. tax reform would impact carried interest * Co-CEO Conway says sees signs of economic stabilization in Europe, Carlyle data more favorable than media headlines * Conway says sees worrying decline in industrial output in Japan * Conway says believes the best place in the world to invest today is

the United States * Conway says the high-yield debt market has become a low-yield

market * CFO Adena Friedman says Carlyle Partners VI has raised $3.7 billion thus far * CFO Adena Friedman says has started fundraising for next generation Asian

real estate fund

