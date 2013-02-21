FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Carlyle more than half-way raising $10 bln fund
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2013 / 2:40 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Carlyle more than half-way raising $10 bln fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group LP in a conference call with analysts: * Co-CEO David Rubenstein says Carlyle Partners V Has carry of over $800 million, will be able to distribute carry in 2013 * Rubenstein Says Carlyle partners VI is now 60 percent of the way towards $10 billion target * Co-CEO william Conway says pleased but not satisfied with investment pace in 2012 * Rubenstein says now is the best time for fundraising in the last five years but still not easy * Conway says expects strategic M&A will increase in 2013 on low interest rates, confidence in the U.S. and China * Rubenstein says money in 401k accounts could flow into alternative assets in the next two to four years * Rubenstein says expects to launch a new fund focused on Japan sometime this year

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.