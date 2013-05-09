FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Carlyle's AlpInvest has $4.6 bln secondaries fund
#Market News
May 9, 2013 / 1:15 PM / in 4 years

BRIEF-Carlyle's AlpInvest has $4.6 bln secondaries fund

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group LP on earnings call with analysts: * Co-CEO David Rubenstein says is highly confident North American buyout fund will reach $10 billion target this year * Rubenstein says latest European buyout fund will have first close later this year * Rubenstein says AlpInvest to complete raising $4.6 billion fund for secondaries * Co-CEO William Conway says European real estate portfolio faces challenges due to the lack of growth * William Conway says plans more company IPOs later this year, markets permitting * CFO Adena Friedman says expects fee revenue to recover in 2014 as successor

funds reach first close * Conway says believes distributable earnings will be relatively flat in the short term * Rubenstein says U.S. buyout fund has closed on $7.1 billion,

realistic to close on $9 billion by end of Q2 * Rubenstein says U.S. buyout fund says could exceed $10 billion cover,

decision not yet made * Rubenstein says latest European buyout fund will likely hit

fundraising target next year * Rubenstein says not worried about carried interest tax in the short

term * Rubenstein says regulations may change to let unaccredited investors invest

in private equity in next couple of years

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
