FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carlyle shares sold at 5 pct discount -source
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2013 / 2:50 PM / in 5 years

Carlyle shares sold at 5 pct discount -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group LP shares were sold in an unregistered block trade for $30.75 each late on Thursday, a 5 percent discount to the closing price in regular market trading, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

An unspecified Carlyle investor sold 5 million shares through Deutsche Bank AG, the source said.

A Carlyle spokesman declined to comment, while a Deutsche Bank spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment.

Carlyle shares were down 6.6 percent at $30.25 in early trading in New York on Friday after closing at $32.37 on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.