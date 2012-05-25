FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan's Yuanta pulls out of bid for Carlyle-backed bank
May 25, 2012 / 12:25 AM / in 5 years

Taiwan's Yuanta pulls out of bid for Carlyle-backed bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 25 (Reuters) - Yuanta Financial said on Friday it has pulled out of an up to $1.25 billion bid to buy Carlyle Group-backed Taiwanese bank Ta Chong Bank.

A Yuanta spokesman declined to elaborate. Local newspapers said disagreements over the share swap ratio and a recent tumble in the Taiwan stock market were behind the pull-out.

Reuters reported last Friday that Carlyle was in talks to sell its stake in Ta Chong to Yuanta in a deal worth up to T$37 billion ($1.25 billion) that would have given it a stake in Yuanta.

Carlyle was looking to exit its five-year investment in the slow-growing Ta Chong for exposure to the fast-expanding Yuanta.

