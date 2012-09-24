FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carlyle-backed Japan firm Tsubaki Nakashima cancels up to $555 mln IPO
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 24, 2012 / 8:10 AM / 5 years ago

Carlyle-backed Japan firm Tsubaki Nakashima cancels up to $555 mln IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group-backed Japanese ball-bearings maker Tsubaki Nakashima Co has called off an up to $555 million initial public offering, citing market conditions, marking another failed attempt by the U.S. private equity firm to list its assets in Japan.

Carlyle, which owns 95 percent in Tsubaki Nakashima, had planned to sell 26.5 million shares, or 70 percent of its holdings in the company in an initial public offering which could have raised as much as 43.4 billion yen ($555 million).

“We have decided to call off the initial public offering after considering the overall situation including market conditions,” Tsubaki Nakashima said in a statement on Monday.

Carlyle bought Tsubaki Nakashima last year from the private equity unit of Nomura Holdings Inc. Tsubaki Nakashima was valued at 66 billion yen at that time.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.