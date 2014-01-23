FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carlyle to invest in haircare product maker Vogue
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 23, 2014 / 10:31 PM / 4 years ago

Carlyle to invest in haircare product maker Vogue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP said on Thursday it has agreed to acquire a strategic minority stake in privately held Vogue International, the maker of the Organix Hair Care product line.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but people familiar with the matter told Reuters a year ago that Vogue, which was marketing itself to potential buyers at the time with the help of Goldman Sachs Group Inc, could be valued at $800 million or more.

“Carlyle will work with Vogue’s founder and Chief Executive Officer Todd Christopher and his team to continue expanding the brand and building the business globally,” the Washington, D.C.-based buyout firm said a statement.

Founded in 1987, Clearwater, Florida-based Vogue sells its shampoos, body washes and lotions in retailers including Walmart Stores Inc, Walgreens Co, Target Corp and Safeway Inc.

Besides Organix, Vogue also owns the FX Special Effects line of hair styling and treatment products and the iWater Shower Purification System.

Private equity firms are increasingly seeking to partner with U.S. companies rather than buying them outright, as they struggle to find ways to put their huge piles of money to work at a time when frothy markets have made takeovers expensive.

Carlyle, which raised a $13 billion U.S. buyout fund last year, also agreed to invest $500 million last September for a minority stake in Beats Electronics LLC, the headphones company co-founded by rapper Dr. Dre.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.