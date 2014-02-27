FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carlyle's founders get $92.9 million each in 2013
February 27, 2014

Carlyle's founders get $92.9 million each in 2013

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The founders of private equity firm Carlyle Group LP received $92.9 million each in dividends and salary in 2013, a regulatory filing showed, up from $57.6 million in 2012.

David Rubenstein, William Conway and Daniel D‘Aniello, who founded Washington, D.C.-based Carlyle in 1987 and are now in their sixties, forfeited their bonuses for the second consecutive year. ()

They received $92.6 million each from their individual 15.4 percent stakes in Carlyle, Reuters calculations showed based on a declared dividend of $1.97 per Carlyle Holdings unit. They also received $281,375 each in executive pay.

