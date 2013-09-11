FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carlyle names TPG exec Metz head of international real estate
September 11, 2013 / 3:46 AM / 4 years ago

Carlyle names TPG exec Metz head of international real estate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group LP has appointed Adam Metz, a former executive at rival TPG, to a newly created position of head of international real estate, adding further momentum to its expansion of its overseas property business.

Carlyle currently manages $12.3 billion in ten real estate funds and related investment vehicles that invest in a range of real estate assets in Asia, Europe and the United States.

Metz, who will begin his role at Carlyle next month, helped build a commercial real estate investment management business at TPG Capital Management LP.

He is also credited with steering No.2 U.S. mall owner General Growth Properties Inc through bankruptcy after the credit crisis made it difficult to refinance the company’s mortgage and corporate debt.

“Real estate is one of the largest asset classes in the world and Adam will lead our efforts to expand the depth and breadth of Carlyle’s international footprint,” Carlyle Chairman Daniel D‘Aniello said in a statement.

