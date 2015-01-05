BRIEF-Carl Zeiss Meditec says Q1 2014/2015 sales about 240 mln eur

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Carl Zeiss Meditec Ag

* adhoc: carl zeiss meditec ag: carl zeiss meditec achieves double-digit revenue growth in q1 2014/15

* Q1 revenue 240 million eur

* Says achieves double-digit revenue growth in q1 2014/15

* Says achieved revenue of approximately eur 240 million in q1 2014/15

* Says earnings before interest & taxes (ebit) for q1 2014/15 are expected to be above previous year’s value of eur 26.5 million

* Says currency effects, particularly from eur/usd exchange rate, have contributed to this result