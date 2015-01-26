FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Carmat Subscribes to new equity line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 26, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Carmat Subscribes to new equity line with Kepler Cheuvreux

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Carmat SA :

* Announces to take out a new contingent equity line with Kepler Cheuvreux

* New framework agreement foresees a maximum of three successive tranches of 12 months each

* Tranches to consist in an initial tranche of 20 million euros ($22.42 million) beginning of the day the agreement is signed, followed by two optional tranches of 15 million euros each

* Kepler Cheuvreux commitments to subscribe to a total of 20 million euros over the coming 12 months, resulting in the issuance of about 303,8651 new Carmat shares or 6.5 percent of capital

* New financing agreement terminates the previous contract put in place with Kepler Cheuvreux in June 2013

Source text: reut.rs/15JMxE5

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8920 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.