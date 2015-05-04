Carmat says second artificial heart patient dies

PARIS, May 4 (Reuters) - Carmat’s second artifical heart patient died on Saturday, nine months after receiving the transplant operation, the French company said in a statement on Monday.

An abnormality was discovered with the device after the man was admitted to hospital on Friday suffering circulatory failure, and he was placed in intensive care, Carmat said.

Doctors replaced the artificial heart with a new one on Saturday, but the patient died of post-operative complications late in the afternoon, Carmat said.

The company said it was analysing the data from the second patient in order to identify the likely causes of death and to ensure the safety of the third heart patient taking part in the clinical trials.

Carmat Chief Executive Marcello Conviti said the second patient had led “an almost normal life” with the artificial heart and added that the company remained “resolutely confident in the capacity of the artificial heart”. (Reporting by James Regan; editing by Geert De Clercq)