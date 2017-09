PARIS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - France’s Carmat said on Friday it had carried out the first human implantation of its artificial heart.

The operation, performed on Wednesday at the Georges Pompidou European Hospital in Paris, went smoothly, Carmat said in a statement, adding that the patient was being monitored in the intensive care unit but was awake and talking. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; editing by Mark John)