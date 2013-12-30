Carmat artificial heart patient in good condition-hospital

PARIS, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Carmat’s first artificial heart patient is in a “very satisfactory condition” 12 days after being fitted with the device, the French hospital treating him said on Monday.

“The artificial heart is functioning normally, automatically catering to the body’s needs without any manual adjustment necessary,” Professors Alain Carpentier and Christian Latremouille said in a statement issued by the hospital.

The hospital will give another update in one week, it added. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by James Regan)