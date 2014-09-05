UPDATE 1-Carmat shares rise sharply on reports of second heart implant

(Adds details)

PARIS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Shares in Carmat rose sharply on Friday after French media reported that doctors had implanted an artificial heart made by the company for a second time.

The shares, in which trading was initially halted, were up 14 percent at 0740 GMT after opening up nearly 19 percent.

“Apparently, everything went well but we know nothing about that patient,” French daily Liberation reported on Friday about the surgery, adding that it had not been able to get an official confirmation from the company itself. The news was also reported by French radio station France Inter.

Nobody was immediately available for comment at Carmat.

Carmat’s device is designed to replace the real heart for as long as five years, mimicking nature’s work using biological materials and sensors. It aims to extend life for thousands of patients who die each year while awaiting a donor.

In July, Carmat shares rose sharply after the company said it could resume clinical tests of its artificial heart.

Patient enrollment had been put on hold in March after the first person to be implanted with the device, a 76-year-old man, died two-and-a-half months after his operation.

Before he was fitted with the device, the man was suffering from terminal heart failure and was said to have only a few weeks, or even days, to live.