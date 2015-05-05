Carmat shares suspended after death of second patient

PARIS, May 5 (Reuters) - Trading in Carmat shares was suspended on Tuesday after the company’s second artificial heart patient died on Saturday, nine months after receiving the transplant.

A source close to the matter said the Euronext stock exchange granted the suspension to give medical teams time to pinpoint the reasons for the death, and that a statement could be issued after the market close.

An abnormality was discovered with the device after the 69-year-old man was admitted to hospital on Friday suffering circulatory failure, and he was placed in intensive care, Carmat said on Monday.

The hospital in Nantes, western France, said in a statement on Tuesday the patient arrived on May 1 following blood circulation problems and was given “cardio-respiratory assistance in the reanimation unit”.

The hospital added an operation was conducted on the patient the following day but that he died later in the afternoon.

In April, the patient had told weekly Le Journal du Dimanche in an interview he had never felt so good and was leading a normal life, including physical exercise, eight months after his transplant.

“This new case does not put into question Carmat’s artificial heart proof of concept but could raise uncertainties over whether the device will be approved for destination therapy [permanent implantation and not just a bridge to transplant],” Exane BNP analysts said in a note.

They cut their rating on Carmat shares to “neutral” from “outperform” and their target price to 54 euros. The stock closed on Monday at 71.24 euros.

Carmat is conducting trials of its heart device that is designed as a permanent implant to extend the life of patients without them having to wait for a human heart donor.

The company’s first transplant patient, a 76-year-old man, died in March last year, two-and-a-half months after his operation. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Mark Potter)