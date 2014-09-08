FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carmat says fitted a second patient with its artificial heart
September 8, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Carmat says fitted a second patient with its artificial heart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - France’s Carmat confirmed on Monday that it had fitted a second patient with one of its artificial hearts and would continue its clinical trials on two more patients.

Carmat’s device is designed to replace the real heart for as long as five years, mimicking nature’s work using biological materials and sensors. It aims to extend life for thousands of patients who die each year while awaiting a donor.

Shares in Carmat had risen sharply on Friday after French media reported that doctors had implanted an artificial heart made by the company for a second time. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; editing by Susan Thomas)

