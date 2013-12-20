FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CarMax's profit misses estimates, shares fall
December 20, 2013 / 3:27 PM / 4 years ago

CarMax's profit misses estimates, shares fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - CarMax Inc, the largest used-car retailer in the United States, reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and said car loan providers tightened credit terms late in the quarter.

CarMax shares fell more than 9 percent in early trading.

Shares of auto retailers have risen this year as easier access to credit encouraged customers to buy more cars.

CarMax, which also has a financing business, said it would roll out a pilot project this quarter for lending to subprime borrowers with poor credit history.

The company said it would lend about $70 million through the program over the next 12 months.

CarMax’s net income rose to $106.5 million, or 47 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 30 from $94.7 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected 48 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue increased 13 percent to $2.94 billion, above the average analyst estimate of $2.89 billion.

CarMax shares were down 9.2 percent at $48.19 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. They have risen about 41 percent this year to Thursday’s close. (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

