CarMax revenue rises 16 pct as used car sales increase

Dec 19 (Reuters) - CarMax Inc, the largest used-car seller in the United States, reported a 16 percent rise in quarterly revenue as easier availability of credit boosted car sales.

The company’s revenue rose to $3.41 billion in the third quarter ended Nov. 30 from $2.94 billion, a year earlier.

Net income rose to $130 million, or 60 cents per share, from $106.5 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

CarMax, which also sells new cars, said its used car sales rose 14 percent to 139,158 units. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)