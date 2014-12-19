FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CarMax revenue rises 16 pct as used car sales increase
December 19, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

CarMax revenue rises 16 pct as used car sales increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - CarMax Inc, the largest used-car seller in the United States, reported a 16 percent rise in quarterly revenue as easier availability of credit boosted car sales.

The company’s revenue rose to $3.41 billion in the third quarter ended Nov. 30 from $2.94 billion, a year earlier.

Net income rose to $130 million, or 60 cents per share, from $106.5 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

CarMax, which also sells new cars, said its used car sales rose 14 percent to 139,158 units. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

