CarMax profit misses estimates as wholesale unit sales skid
#Market News
September 20, 2012 / 11:05 AM / 5 years ago

CarMax profit misses estimates as wholesale unit sales skid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - CarMax Inc, a retailer of new and used cars, reported a quarterly profit below market expectations as sales at its wholesale unit fell and costs jumped.

Net income was $111.6 million, or 48 cents per share, for the second quarter, compared with $111.2 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 7 percent to $2.76 billion.

Wholesale unit sales fell 2 percent and selling, general and administrative costs rose 11 percent.

Analysts on average expected earnings of 52 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $2.75 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

