BRIEF-Carnival says chairman to sell up to 10 mln shares of co

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Carnival PLC : * Arison to sell up to 10 million Carnival shares * Of the 10 million shares, 5,000,000 shares were sold on February 28, 2014 at

a price of US$39.50 per share. * Remaining 5 million shares will be sold pursuant to sales plans under rule

10b5-1 over the next 15 months. * Total sale represents up to approximately 1% of the total combined voting

rights of Carnival Corporation & plc * If all the shares covered by the sales plans are sold, the arison family and

related entities will have approx 24% of combined voting rights * Source text