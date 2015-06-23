Carnival profit more than doubles

June 23 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp’s quarterly profit more than doubled due to lower fuel costs.

The world’s largest cruise operator’s net income rose to $222 million, or 29 cents per share, in the second quarter ended May 31, from $98 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding a $34 million benefit from unrealized gains on fuel derivatives, Carnival earned 25 cents per share.

Revenue fell 1 percent to $3.59 billion. (Reporting by Nayan Das and Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)