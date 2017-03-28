FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cruise operator Carnival's revenue rises 3.8 pct
March 28, 2017 / 1:25 PM / 5 months ago

Cruise operator Carnival's revenue rises 3.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp, the world's largest cruise operator, reported a 3.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher ticket prices and on-board spending.

The company's net income rose to $352 million or 48 cents per share in the first quarter ended Feb. 28, from $142 million or 18 cents per share a year ealier.

Revenue rose to $3.79 billion from $3.65 billion, Carnival said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan and Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

