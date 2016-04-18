FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carnival Corp may delay start of Cuba cruises
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

Carnival Corp may delay start of Cuba cruises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. cruise operator Carnival Corp said it may delay its voyages to Cuba, scheduled to start on May 1, unless Cuban authorities allow cruise ships to operate in the same manner as air charter operations.

Cuban-born Americans cannot visit the island by sea due to a Cuban law that dates to the Cold War era, and therefore are barred from joining in Carnival’s sailings to the island. People born in Cuba can, however, travel to the island on an airplane.

Last month, the Miami, Florida-based company said it was the first cruise ship operator to be approved to sail to Cuba in over 50 years. However, the company is not allowed to ferry Cuban-born Americans according to the Cuban law. (Reporting by Abhijith G in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.