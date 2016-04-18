Carnival Corp may delay start of Cuba cruises

April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. cruise operator Carnival Corp said it may delay its voyages to Cuba, scheduled to start on May 1, unless Cuban authorities allow cruise ships to operate in the same manner as air charter operations.

Cuban-born Americans cannot visit the island by sea due to a Cuban law that dates to the Cold War era, and therefore are barred from joining in Carnival’s sailings to the island. People born in Cuba can, however, travel to the island on an airplane.

Last month, the Miami, Florida-based company said it was the first cruise ship operator to be approved to sail to Cuba in over 50 years. However, the company is not allowed to ferry Cuban-born Americans according to the Cuban law. (Reporting by Abhijith G in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)