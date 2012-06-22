FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Costa Concordia parent Carnival's profit falls
June 22, 2012 / 1:31 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Costa Concordia parent Carnival's profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to remove reference to insurance payments)

June 22 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp & Plc , the world’s largest cruise operator, reported much smaller net income for the second quarter, partly hurt by high fuel rates.

For the second quarter ended May 31, the company earned $14 million, or 2 cents a share, compared with $206 million, or 26 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue at Carnival, whose brands include Carnival, Holland America, Princess and Costa, was $3.54 billion, down from $3.62 billion a year before..

After initially giving bargains after the Costa Concordia ran aground off the coast of Italy in January, killing at least 25 people, Carnival pulled back on discounts. (Reporting By Phil Wahba and Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

