Carnival posts lower cabin revenue, cuts year revenue forecast

March 15 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp, the world’s largest cruise operator, on Friday reported a quarterly profit but posted a drop in the revenue each cabin generates and lowered its revenue forecast for the year, citing weakness in Europe and pricing promotions.

Carnival, which operates lines including Carnival Cruises and Holland America, reported net income of $37 million, or 5 cents per share, on revenue of $3.59 billion for the first quarter ended Feb. 28. That compares with a loss of $139 million, or 18 cents share on revenue of $3.58 billion a year earlier, when a deadly accident affecting one of its ships hit results.

The company, which has had to contend with several high-profile incidents involving its ships - including its Triumph vessel that was adrift for days in the Gulf of Mexico last month after an engine fire - said it now expects net revenue yields to be flat this year, down from an earlier forecast that they would rise 1 to 2 percent.