December 19, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

Carnival Corp's profit beats estimates on higher ticket prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp, the world’s largest cruise operator, reported a higher-than-expected adjusted profit for the fourth quarter as it raised ticket prices and customers spent more onboard.

The company reported a loss of $102 million, or 13 cents per share, for the quarter ended Nov. 30 compared with a profit of $66 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Carnival earned 27 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 20 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Carnival’s total revenue rose 1.6 percent to $3.72 billion.

Net revenue yields, which combine ticket sales and money spent onboard, rose 2.8 percent on a constant-currency basis. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

