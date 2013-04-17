FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carnival Cruise to spend $300 mln on ship safety
#Market News
April 17, 2013

Carnival Cruise to spend $300 mln on ship safety

April 17 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp’s Carnival Cruise Lines plans to spend $300 million to improve emergency power and fire safety mechanisms following a series of mishaps that have curtailed cruises and angered passengers.

The upgrades will improve back-up systems across its 24-ship fleet, Carnival Cruise Lines said on Wednesday.

In February, its Carnival Triumph cruise ship was adrift for five days in the Gulf of Mexico following an engine fire, stranding more than 3,000 passengers without electricity and adequate sanitation.

