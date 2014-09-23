Carnival Corp's revenue rises on higher demand for Asia cruises

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp, the world’s largest cruise operator, reported a 4.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for its Asia cruises.

The company’s net income rose to $1.25 billion, or $1.60 per share, in the third quarter ended Aug. 31 from $934 million, or $1.20 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $4.95 billion from $4.73 billion, a year earlier.

Carnival’s shares rose 3.4 percent to $41.73 in premarket trading on Tuesday.