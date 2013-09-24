FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cruise operator Carnival Corp's profit falls 30 pct
September 24, 2013 / 1:30 PM / 4 years ago

Cruise operator Carnival Corp's profit falls 30 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp, the world’s largest cruise operator, reported a 30 percent fall in third-quarter profit, hurt by a series of mishaps on its cruise liners this spring.

Carnival’s shares fell 4 percent in premarket trade.

The company, which operates the Carnival, Holland America and Costa cruiselines, reported net income of $934 million, or $1.20 per share, for the quarter ended Aug. 31, down from $1.33 billion, or $1.71 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose marginally to $4.72 billion.

Net revenue yields, which blend ticket sales and money spent onboard, fell 3.8 percent on a constant currency basis.

