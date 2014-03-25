FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Carnival Corp warns it may post loss for current quarter
March 25, 2014 / 1:31 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Carnival Corp warns it may post loss for current quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say Carnival warned it might post a loss, not forecast a loss)

March 25 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp, the world’s largest cruise operator, barely broke even on an adjusted per-share basis in the first quarter and warned it might post a loss for the current quarter due to a rise in costs.

The company, which operates the Carnival, Holland America and Costa cruise lines, reported a net loss of $15 million, or 2 cents per share, for the first quarter ended Feb. 28 compared with a profit of $37 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell marginally to $3.58 billion. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

