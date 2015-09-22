FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carnival Corp posts third straight fall in quarterly revenue
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 22, 2015 / 1:31 PM / 2 years ago

Carnival Corp posts third straight fall in quarterly revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp, the world’s largest cruise ship operator, reported its third straight fall in quarterly sales as a stronger dollar reduced revenue from ticket sales.

The company’s net income fell to $1.22 billion, or $1.56 per share, in the third quarter ended Aug. 31 from $1.24 billion, or $1.60 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 1.3 percent to $4.89 billion. Ticket revenue fell 2.4 percent to $3.63 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.